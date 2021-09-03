FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in ‘Invisible Pajamas,’ DON’T. Here’s Why.

Surgeon and YouTuber Dr. Anthony Youn says there’s a strong argument to be made for at least keeping some loose undies on, all night… Especially if you love your partner.
In a video, he explains, “The average person passes gas 15 to 25 times a day, and this can happen while you’re sleeping. And a scientific study proved that every time you pass gas, you are spraying a tiny amount of fecal matter. […] And that same study showed that your tighty-whities will catch all of these particles. So for the sake of your bed partner, please sleep with your underwear on.”
In other words, “au natural” can include a little too much of nature.
