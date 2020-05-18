WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: How to Heal Your Dry Hands – from Washing So Much
All of this extra washing and sanitizing has likely caused your skin to dry out and start to crack. Here’s how to heal that, beyond just rubbing on lotion.
According to Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Skincare Expert Consultant at ITC Dermafique, dry hands can be dangerous, because they create a pathway for viruses and bacteria to get inside the body.
- When you are toweling off, leave a little extra dampness on your hands. This way, when you apply product, your skin will retain the moisture.
- Try not to overdo it with the hand sanitizer – a pea-sized amount should suffice – then work in some hand cream.
- Wear protective rubber or vinyl gloves when you are cleaning with heavy-duty substances, like bleach.
If you do NOT have a problem with cracked, dry hands – then go ahead and dry your hands all the way. Then the virus can’t collect in water left on your hands.