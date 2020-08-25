      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: How Prepared Are You for an Emergency?

Aug 25, 2020 @ 9:05am

How prepared are you for an emergency?  A survey now shows that 8-out-of-10 of us have enough food, but 40% don’t have enough water.  Only 16% have access to a generator.   And 81% would have no way to communicate, if cell service went down.

 

Texas and Louisiana have been bracing for double-barrel hurricanes this week.  Luckily, Marco weakened before it hit, but Laura could be worse.  So how prepared are YOU for an emergency?

survey (conducted by ValuePenguin.com) has just polled people in America’s 25 biggest cities and found we’re not as prepared as we could be.  Here’s what it found . . .

1.  You probably have enough food, but not enough water.  8 in 10 people have enough canned goods to last three days.  But 40% don’t have three days’ worth of water.

2.  Only 16% have access to a generator.

3.  81% would have no way to communicate if cell service went down.

4.  Just 26% have an agreed-upon meet-up place if the family gets separated.

5.  47% of us don’t have an emergency evacuation kit or go-bag ready.

6.  89% DO think they’d be able to get their pets out in time if they had to evacuate.

7.  The most-prepared cities overall are Houston, Miami, and Tampa…  Probably because they deal with a lot of hurricanes.  The least-prepared are Rochester, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Phoenix.

See more about this, here:  (Value Penguin)

