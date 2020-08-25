WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: How Prepared Are You for an Emergency?

How prepared are you for an emergency? A survey now shows that 8-out-of-10 of us have enough food, but 40% don’t have enough water. Only 16% have access to a generator. And 81% would have no way to communicate, if cell service went down.
Texas and Louisiana have been bracing for double-barrel hurricanes this week. Luckily, Marco weakened before it hit, but Laura could be worse. So how prepared are YOU for an emergency?
A survey (conducted by ValuePenguin.com) has just polled people in America’s 25 biggest cities and found we’re not as prepared as we could be. Here’s what it found . . .
1. You probably have enough food, but not enough water. 8 in 10 people have enough canned goods to last three days. But 40% don’t have three days’ worth of water.
2. Only 16% have access to a generator.
3. 81% would have no way to communicate if cell service went down.
4. Just 26% have an agreed-upon meet-up place if the family gets separated.
5. 47% of us don’t have an emergency evacuation kit or go-bag ready.
6. 89% DO think they’d be able to get their pets out in time if they had to evacuate.
7. The most-prepared cities overall are Houston, Miami, and Tampa… Probably because they deal with a lot of hurricanes. The least-prepared are Rochester, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Phoenix.
