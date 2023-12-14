WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hosting for the Holidays? Make Your Guests Feel at Home in 9 Simple Ways

Hosting for the Holidays? Here Are 9 Simple Things That Will Make Your Guests Feel at Home

During the holidays, your effort to be a good host is something your guests will remember.

Here are nine ways to be the host or “hostess with the most-est“…

Have extra phone chargers on hand for guests (Android and iPhone).

Also, make connecting to wi-fi easy. Post the wi-fi code in a place where it’s easy for guests to see.

Make sure there are plenty of clean towels in the guest bedrooms and bathrooms.

In addition to towels, provide basic toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, and an extra toothbrush.

Make space in the closet, or on the back of the door, in the guest bedroom, so guests can hang coats, clothes, and offer extra hangers. If you can, add the folding stand for a suitcase.

Ensure your coffee station is stocked, in the kitchen, with plenty of snacks.

What are your tips for being a good host?