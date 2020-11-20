WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: High, Medium, and Low-Risk Thanksgiving – Know the Differences

The CDC put out a list of low, medium, and high-risk things we normally do on Thanksgiving. For example, small outdoor dinners with a few friends or family members is considered medium-risk. But indoor dinners are riskier… lots more droplets fly around, when people chew or laugh or cough or sneeze. And drinking alcohol could cloud your judgment – and make you less likely to social distance.
The CDC has put out a list of various things we normally do on Thanksgiving, and how risky they are – or not – during pandemic.
Let’s start with a few which AREN’T very high risk . . .
1. Low-risk activities include: Having a small dinner with people in your own household. Bringing people food, as long as it’s no-contact. Watching football or parades at home. And shopping online instead of in person.
2. Moderate-risk activities include: Having a small, outdoor dinner with a few friends and family members. Doing other things outside in small groups if you social distance. And even attending a small outdoor sporting event if safety precautions are in place.
3. High-risk activities include: Larger, indoor gatherings and dinners. Shopping in crowded stores. Attending a large party. And drinking alcohol, because it can mess with your judgment – and make you less likely to social distance… lots more droplets fly around, when people chew or laugh or cough or sneeze
Learn more, here: (CDC)