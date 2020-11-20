      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: High, Medium, and Low-Risk Thanksgiving – Know the Differences

Nov 20, 2020 @ 9:45am

The CDC put out a list of low, medium, and high-risk things we normally do on Thanksgiving.  For example, small outdoor dinners with a few friends or family members is considered medium-risk.  But indoor dinners are riskier… lots more droplets fly around, when people chew or laugh or cough or sneeze.  And drinking alcohol could cloud your judgment – and make you less likely to social distance.

 

The CDC has put out a list of various things we normally do on Thanksgiving, and how risky they are – or not – during pandemic.

Let’s start with a few which AREN’T very high risk . . .

1.  Low-risk activities include:  Having a small dinner with people in your own household.  Bringing people food, as long as it’s no-contact.  Watching football or parades at home.  And shopping online instead of in person.

2.  Moderate-risk activities include:  Having a small, outdoor dinner with a few friends and family members.  Doing other things outside in small groups if you social distance.  And even attending a small outdoor sporting event if safety precautions are in place.

3.  High-risk activities include:  Larger, indoor gatherings and dinners.  Shopping in crowded stores.  Attending a large party.  And drinking alcohol, because it can mess with your judgment – and make you less likely to social distance…  lots more droplets fly around, when people chew or laugh or cough or sneeze

Learn more, here:  (CDC)

