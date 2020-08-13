WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s What You Should Never Store in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
There are some foods that you know go in the refrigerator, however, other foods could be stored in either the pantry or the refrigerator but everyone seems to have a different answer as to what those items are.
Now, some of the country’s top chefs tell usAll Posts what should not be stored in the pantry.
Nuts should be stored in the freezer or refrigerator, due to moisture. It could cause fungus.
Maple syrup could also grow fungus.
Cold-pressed oils, chocolate, cured meats, and who knew peanut butter should be put in the fridge?
Bread, mustard, garlic-infused olive oil – They all contain botulism. Yes. So, they definitely should be put in the refrigerator.
Finally, chocolate chip cookies should be stored in the freezer or refrigerator until ready to be eaten (you’ll never eat them any other way, again LOL).