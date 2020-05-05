WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s What School May Be Like, This Fall
As we celebrate National Teacher Day, and National Teacher Appreciation Week, this is likely the first time many parents or guardians have ever had to suddenly step in as a “substitute,” for at least some of their child’s day, and seriously find out what it’s like to be a daily educator.
But the pandemic which has altered our routines and re-framed our thinking will likely change things for the foreseeable future, if not for good. Here are some of the changes you may expect, according to experts interviewed by NPR:
- Health & Hygiene – Sanitizer and washing stations will be at entrances and exits, and more. Rooms will be sanitized at least daily. Temperatures may be taken at some schools, as children and staff enter the building.
- Smaller Class Size – Experts in countries such as Italy and Denmark find that the safest size is 15 or fewer students, with an ideal of about 12, per classroom. Desks would be spaced farther apart. Look for less use of group tables.
- Staggered Schedules –
- Younger Earlier – little kids first
- Different Attendance Policy –
- New Version of Assemblies – sports, plays, even teacher conferences
- Remote Learning Remains – & overcoming the digital divide
- Social, Emotional, Practical Help –Developmental experts say disruption from the pandemic constitutes an “adverse childhood experience” for every American child. When schools reopen, says Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, James Lane, ameliorating this trauma will be at the core of their mission.
“I also think that there is a need for us to focus on social and emotional learning for students,” Lane says, “and not only how we can provide the academic support, but how can we provide the mental health support and the wraparound supports for students when they come back, to help them recover and bring back that safety net of schools.”
Eskelsen Garcia of the NEA says the equity issue is acute: “What we’ve been telling [political leaders] for years is the digital divide is hurting children. It’s hurting entire communities. To have broadband, a tablet or a laptop is not to play video games. It is as essential as indoor plumbing. It is what you need to succeed. And now it’s been laid bare.”
See the full article from NPR, HERE.