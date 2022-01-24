WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s the BEST Way to Cheer Up a Sad Mood

To help yourself feel better after getting sad, you’ll want to use whatever skill you think you’re best at.
Ohio State University researchers found people, who were in a sad mood, improved more quickly, when they used a mood-improving method – which they were told was their strongest skill.
These participants improved more quickly than people asked to use a skill that they were told was a relative weakness.
Study co-author Daniel Strunk explains, “Our results suggest that whether participants were good at the skill was not relevant. It was the belief that they were good at that skill that made it effective.”
Examples of these skills include mindfulness or strength.
