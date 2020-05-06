WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How We Want to See Our Workplace Change

This pandemic has led to changes at work for just about all of us, in almost every discipline. But how many of the changes will stick, once those people go back to the office?
A new survey asks workers what things they’d like to see changed, once they get back to the actual workplace, again. The top five:
1. More frequent working from home.
2. Better cleaning.
3. Fewer in-person meetings – and more distance between desks, or seats at a table. Look for bigger tables with fewer chairs.
4. Staggered work schedules.
5. Required face masks.
6. A new kind of “break room” with fewer communal features.
The survey also reveals that almost three-quarters of us are going to stop shaking hands, and such.
See the full story, here: PR Newswire