WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to Tell When That Turkey Is Done

How To Tell If Turkey Is Done Without Thermometer

The holidays are here. And cooking food, especially turkey, can be intimidating.

But there is a way to know your bird is done, even if you don’t have a thermometer.

Popsugar states, “Using Butterball‘s turkey-cooking calculator is the easiest way to find out how long your turkey will need to cook based on its weight.”

They add, “For example, a 20-pound turkey without stuffing will take three and a half to four hours to cook at 325°F.”

They also say that, to ensure the turkey is done, it’s best not to keep opening the oven door.

They also advise that checking the turkey thigh is the best way to see if it’s ready.

What are your favorite holiday side dishes?