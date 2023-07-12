WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to Spot a Credit or Debit Card Skimmer

Credit Card Skimmers: What to Look for So You Don’t Get Scammed

After a number of New York Walmart stores discovered credit card skimming devices at their checkouts, FICO warns consumers about what to look out for, to prevent getting scammed.

If you notice anything loose, or disconnected, on a credit card machine, it may have been tampered with, and you should not process a payment.

Some scammers are also installing microscopic cameras on ATMs or other credit card reader machines to capture sensitive data. If you see any small holes on either of those machines, they may have been compromised.

If your debit or credit cards only use the magnetic strip to process transactions, see if there are any chip cards available you can upgrade to, as chip cards are more secure.

Also, if any of your financial institutions offer real-time alerts to send you, about suspicious purchases, enroll in those alerts for added protection.

That’s especially important, since some skimmers are incredibly difficult to identify.

Have you ever had your credit/debit card compromised by a skimmer?