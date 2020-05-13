WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to Keep from Gaining the “Quarantine 15”
With mindfulness and discipline, we can avoid the “Quarantine 15” — or at least keep it to a “Quarantine 5” — so says reporter Shirley McMarlin, from the Tribune-Review.
Here are her tips:
• Avoid the snacks and sweets aisles — Stock up on fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds. Try your hand at making your own kale or sweet potato chips.
• Break the cycle of mindless eating — Keep a regular schedule of meal times. Drink a glass of water instead of reaching for a snack. Distract yourself from cravings by doing five minutes of your preferred at-home exercise. Repeat as necessary. McMarlin points out that “stress eating” is a big problem, lately. But it isn’t confined to humans: a Yale University study showed that stressed-out grasshoppers switch from feeding on protein sources like grasses to sugar-rich goldenrod plants. They instinctively know that sugar provides energy for a quick fight or flight.
• Control your portions — If you absolutely must have some Doritos, don’t sit down on the couch with the bag. Fill a small bowl and put the bag away. Savor each one slowly.
• Distract yourself — If your go-to stress reliever is a beer or a bowl of ice cream, think of a non-caloric replacement. Listen to three favorite songs. Take a hot bath. Spend a little time on a hobby. Play with your kids or pets.
• Exercise, exercise, exercise — Find an activity you enjoy that can be done at home or around the neighborhood. Set aside time each day to work out.
• Forgive yourself — Recognize that this is a tough time, and everyone is dealing with challenges and uncertainties. You can have some chocolate or cake or chips. Just don’t make repetitive hand-to-mouth motions your principal form of exercise.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@triblive.com or via Twitter .