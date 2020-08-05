WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to Help Kids Wear That Mask for Back to School

This year, it’s really hard to tell what the “Back to School” season will actually be like, even as it is only days away. On top of that, it seems like it will be different in every district. Still, there will be children who will report to school, for at least some of the days of the week. So, how can parents and guardians help kids get used to wearing a mask, all day?
Consider these suggestions, from Kids Health:
- Help kids get used to masks, with PRACTICE. As much as you can, give kids time to practice wearing their masks before they might need to wear one outside of your home.
- Encourage kids to DECORATE their favorite masks. Have maybe 3 to 5 favorites, so that they’ve got ones they like, when the others are in the wash.
- Maybe MAKE THEM TOGETHER, depending on the age and interest of the child, and your inclination.
- Help make it FUN. Do tongue-twister sayings together, play games with them on.
- Have a few masks handy while kids PLAY.
- Most kids can feel comfortable seeing people in masks, as long as adults:
- Use simple words to explain why people are wearing masks.
- Give kids time to look, watch, and get used to what’s new.
- Answer kids’ questions.
- Give support. Masks hide part of a person’s face. Young children rely on faces. From the time they are babies, young children look at faces for the signals they need to feel safe.
The following is from kidshealth.org:
Some toddlers and young children may feel uneasy about masks. They may need extra support and comfort from parents. Parents also can help kids understand why they might need to wear a mask, and make them more comfortable and even fun to wear. Kids under 2 years old should not wear a mask.
How Do Kids React to Masks?
How kids react to seeing masks partly depends on their age. Older kids might not react much at all. To them, masks might seem like no big deal. Most are able to adjust pretty quickly.
Some kids may even be eager to wear a mask. They might embrace their new look as a medical superhero.
But for babies, toddlers, and young kids, seeing people in masks might take some getting used to. At first, they may feel cautious. They may need a few minutes to look and watch. That can help them get used to what’s new. They may need a parent to gently say, “It’s OK.” That can help them relax.
Some babies, toddlers, and young kids may feel upset or afraid. They might cry, hide their face, or cling to a parent. Soothing words, comfort, and the safety of a parent’s lap can help calm them.
Masks hide part of a person’s face. Young children rely on faces. From the time they are babies, young children look at faces for the signals they need to feel safe.
When faces are partly hidden by masks, kids can’t see the friendly smile or familiar look that usually puts them at ease. When kids can’t see the person’s whole face, it’s harder to feel safe. It’s natural to feel scared.
But slowly and gently, parents can help kids feel more comfortable. Even very young kids can learn that something that seemed too scary at first is not so scary after all.