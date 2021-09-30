WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should

Why is it so easy to spend too much when we shop? Blame it on neuromarketing.
It’s a behavioral science, which retailers use to convince our subconscious mind that we really want something.
It works so well, that we don’t realize our brains have been tricked into deciding to make a purchase – which we had decided against, ahead of time.
Three of the retailers best tricks are pretty sneaky. But if you know about them, ahead of time, you can use your conscious mind to tamp down that subconscious desire. The next time you go shopping, remember these tips from marketing expert Roger Dooley, who wrote a book about neuromarketing, called Brainfluence…