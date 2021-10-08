      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How Long Your Halloween Candy Will Last

Oct 8, 2021 @ 10:30am
How Long Does Halloween Candy Last?  Here’s What One Food Expert Says

You might end up with some extra Halloween candy this year, but, for how long will it be safe (or tasty) to eat?

Dr. Abigail Snyder, with the food science department at Cornell University, says bags of candy are usually marked with a “best buy” date.  But Snyder clarifies that it’s “really just a recommendation by the producer to the consumer about how quickly the product should be eaten for optimum quality.”

She adds, “There is no safety implication for eating gummy bears or candy corn after that date has elapsed.”

Snyder says that, as consumers, we can evaluate each piece of candy to see if it’s something we want to eat:  “Consumers might start to notice changes in flavor or texture over time, such as staling or the white bloom that appears on old chocolate. These are not representative of food safety issues, just quality deterioration.”

It turns out that candy is generally shelf-stable.  So she says you should use your own discretion about eating it, especially if it starts to taste stale or bland, or the textures begin to change.
