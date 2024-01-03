WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How Long It Takes to Break a Bad Habit

How Long Does It Take To Break A Bad Habit?

A new study claims it will take some time to accomplish your New Year’s resolutions.

The time it takes to break a bad habit varies from person to person. But, according to scientific data, it takes 66 days, on average, to change your behavior.

How hard your old habits die will depend on what they are; as some behaviors take longer to change than others.

Are you trying to change something about yourself, this year? How?