WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How Far Spit Travels When We Talk

Here's How Far Spit Travels When We Talk
After you learn how far microscopic spit droplets can fly, you might not just want to wear a face mask in public – you might want to pull on a full Haz-Mat suit.
CNN‘s Dr. Sanjay Gupta points out that when we speak, spit droplets go flying from our mouths. Uncovered, some of that nearly invisible cloud can travel 6 or 7 feet, potentially sending infections right at the person on the other end of the conversation. And a sneeze or a cough could send the germs flying farther.
But with a mask, it’s virtually stopped.
Gupta adds that this is why covering your face and maintaining proper physical distancing, during this pandemic, is so important.
In fact, “contact tracers” (the investigators who track down who got the virus and how) have determined that some of the original victims of this virus were in a poorly ventilated restaurant, while contagious, and some other customers got the virus next… even though they were seated 15 feet away from the contagious diners. That’s courtesy of ABC World News Tonight. Chewing while speaking could propel spittle that far.