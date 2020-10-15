WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s Are Fun and Safe Ways to Trick or Treat, This Year…
One thing is for sure, this Halloween: We’re buying more candy than we ever have, before.
One thing is not: Are we passing it out?
A new survey from Apartment Guide reveals that 46% of us (almost half) will not be dishing out any candy this year.
But about one-out-of-three of us (30%) say it’ll be Trick-or-Treat, as usual.
About one-out-of-four of us (24%) say that we’ll just leave a candy bowl outside the door, for trick-or-treaters.
HERE’S WHAT COULD BE SAFER, THIS YEAR, MORE COVID-CONSIDERATE (& still fun): With sanitized hands (ahead of time), pack little individual bags of treats, and lay them outside your door. This way, you can enjoy the kids and families and comeraderie (with masks on or through a storm door), yet keep it contactless.
Or:
CDC officials recommend a candy scavenger hunt – or maybe host a virtual costume party, instead of going door-to-door, to cut down on the risk of spreading coronavirus.
