WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s a Good Guide for Holiday Tipping

‘Tis the season to show your gratitude to the people who help you, throughout the year. But do you wonder how much is appropriate to tip?

Here are some credible guidelines for holiday tipping, from the Emily Post Institute:

Mail Carriers: a gift or gift card worth $20 or less (cash cannot be accepted).

Trash collectors: cash or a gift card worth $10-$30.

Teachers and coaches: a small item or gift card – or join with other parents for a larger gift.

Babysitters or pet sitters: a gift or cash equivalent to one night’s pay.

Nursing home employees: the best option is food or flowers that can be shared among the entire staff.

Do you tip mail carriers, or other service workers, during the holidays? I do. I especially appreciate when our trash collector, Wesley, makes sure the lid closes; and he never seems to accidentally spill… He even thanked us for folding/flattening our cardboard recycling. 🙂