WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are the Top Zoom Meeting Distractions

Just like normal work meetings, we’re not always paying attention on Zoom calls. A new survey looked at all the OTHER stuff we do during virtual meetings. Here are the top 10 ways we get distracted . . .
1. Checking emails. Including our work and personal accounts. Over half of us do it.
2. Texting or using your phone.
3. General multitasking.
4. Eating or preparing snacks.
5. Going on social media.
6. Surfing the Internet.
7. Daydreaming.
8. Talking to coworkers. Like sending them side comments in Zoom.
9. Doodling.
10. Doing chores around the house.
- Dealing with kids just missed the top 10. And close to 1-in-10 people have played video games, during a work call.
- A few of the FUNNIER distractions people mentioned were going for a jog during a work meeting . . . attending a virtual birthday party . . . and applying for a different job.
