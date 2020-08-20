      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are the Top Zoom Meeting Distractions

Aug 20, 2020 @ 10:32am

A survey, about virtual work meetings, finds that the top things we’re doing when we’re NOT paying attention include checking emails, texting, eating snacks, and checking social media.

 

Just like normal work meetings, we’re not always paying attention on Zoom calls.  A new survey looked at all the OTHER stuff we do during virtual meetings.  Here are the top 10 ways we get distracted . . .

1.  Checking emails.  Including our work and personal accounts.  Over half of us do it.

2.  Texting or using your phone.

3.  General multitasking.

4.  Eating or preparing snacks.

5.  Going on social media.

6.  Surfing the Internet.

7.  Daydreaming.

8.  Talking to coworkers.  Like sending them side comments in Zoom.

9.  Doodling.

10.  Doing chores around the house.

  • Dealing with kids just missed the top 10.  And close to 1-in-10 people have played video games, during a work call.
  • A few of the FUNNIER distractions people mentioned were going for a jog during a work meeting . . . attending a virtual birthday party . . . and applying for a different job

Check out the rest, here:  (Zippia)

TAGS
#GoToMeeting #MauraMyles #MeetingDistractions #WorkSmarterNotHarder #Zoom
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again