WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: ‘Healthier’ Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids

Oct 19, 2021 @ 10:30am
Even Nutritionists Don’t Advise Giving Out ‘Healthy’ Halloween Candy – Here’s Why

Halloween and candy just go together, there’s no denying it.  But should you consider handing out “healthier” treats, to trick-or-treaters?

Registered Nutritionist, Amanda Frankeny, says you should beware of certain buzzwords on products such as sugar-free, keto, low-carb, or superfood, as they “don’t necessarily make sweets healthier.”

Frankeny adds, “While these labels sound nutritious at face value, too much candy of any type can lead to cavities and poor nutrition.”

She also notes that you want your kids to have a good relationship with food in general, so, “You don’t want to deprive your little ones of the real deal, or else they may go scrounging around for it, without your supervision and eat large quantities of that candy.”

More importantly, she says, “People who celebrate eating candy, rather than thinking of it as a guilty pleasure are less likely to have body image issues or worry about overdoing it.”

