WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Sleep. Paint Your Bedroom THIS Color.

If you’ve struggled to get good sleep, you might be looking for a solution. Maybe some fresh sheets, a new mattress, some white noise…
But a new study has the answer: Just re-paint your bedroom, purple.
According to a survey by SleepJunkie, 84% of people with a purple bedroom reported that they typically slept well. If you can’t handle purple, try blue. It was second, with 76% getting good sleep in their blue rooms.
On the flipside, don’t paint your bedroom green. Only 58% of people with green bedrooms sleep well, while 27% say they sleep poorly in green rooms. You might also want to avoid painting your bedroom yellow, brown, or beige.
Now, before you run to the hardware store, you should note that even though the survey involved more than 1,000 people – only 25 actually HAD purple bedrooms. So the results MIGHT be skewed a bit. Tune in to more, here: (T3 News)
