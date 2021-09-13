WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately – Here’s How.

Did you know that you really can stop your hiccups instantly? Here is a proven scientific trick, to do it:
Take a deep breath and hold it for 10 seconds. Then, without exhaling, take in more air and hold it 5 more seconds. And add a third gulp of air and hold for another 5 seconds. Then exhale!
This really works, because it stretches your diaphragm. That stops the spasms which cause the hiccups.
NYU medical professor Dr. Luc Morris says that, once the “hiccup cycle” is interrupted, they contractions are usually gone for good. Medical researchers at the University of Illinois have been teaching this for over 25 years.