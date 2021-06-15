WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier – Get Out of Your Home – Here’s WHY

If you want to feel happier, each day, you can do it for free. And you can do it today.
Researchers who published their work in “Nature Neuroscience” now tell us that, experiencing new things every day, leads us to more positive emotions.
Over several months, they tracked the moods and locations of one-hundred people, in New York City and Miami.
The researchers say the experiences didn’t need to be big or crazy. For example, those who just went out in to their own neighborhoods, for even a short time, rather than sit home all day, were happier.
That’s it. Take a stroll. 🙂