WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Forget 10K Steps – ‘Minutes Moved’ Is More Important

Aug 26, 2021 @ 10:00am
Forget 10,000 Steps—“Minutes Moved” Is the More Important Target, Experts Say

If you’ve been trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, it might be time to change your goal.

Health experts now say that “10,000 steps” is really just an arbitrary measurement.  And research suggests that 7,000- 8,000 steps a day is usually enough, to gain health benefits.

Personal trainer Harvey Lawton says that daily activity is the “unsung hero,” when it comes to expending energy.

Lawton explains:  “Moving in varying ways and through different planes of motion allows you to learn about your body, your joint health, and where weaknesses may lie—something that may not necessarily be highlighted nor corrected by achieving a daily step goal alone.”

Amanda Paluch, with the University of Massachusetts, says she encourages focusing on your “minutes moved,” rather than stressing about steps.  Paluch adds that, while a daily step count goal isn’t bad, the main goal should really be to not be too sedentary and to stay consistent.

Move over here, for more:  (Yahoo)

  • Health and fitness experts now say that, while it’s not bad to have a step-count goal in your day, it might be more useful to just have a  “minutes moved” goal— and your overall goal should really be to not be too sedentary – and to stay consistent with your overall movement
#10KSteps #FitBit #Fitness #MinutesMoved #SmartWatch #TenThousandSteps #Workout #WorkSmarterNotHarder
