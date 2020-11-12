WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Things You Didn’t Know You Can Clean in Your Dishwasher

If you’e lucky enough to have a dishwasher, here are five things you might not think about cleaning in it – but you can: Keys . . . baseball hats . . . your showerhead . . . brushes and combs . . . and small trash cans.
Someone posted a list of things people don’t realize they can clean in the dishwasher. You might not want to put them in WITH your dishes. But here are five things you can wash separately . . .
1. Keys. Don’t put your car’s key fob in there. But do put normal keys in a basket. They are made of brass and should be fine. They’ll fit best in the silverware holder.
2. Baseball hats, sport caps. Put them in the top rack, and hook the back strap around one of the pegs. Only use a tiny bit of soap, and make sure there’s no bleach in it.
3. Your showerhead. It’s the easiest way to clean it when the sprayers get clogged. Put it on the top rack, and run it on the pots and pans cycle. It’s even better if you pre-scrub the bottom, where the water sprays out, to remove lime or other build-up.
4. Brushes and combs. As long as they’re plastic, they should be fine. But get as much of the hair out of them as possible, so it doesn’t clog your filter.
5. Small plastic trash cans. They get pretty gross, so a deep-clean might be good. As long as they fit, they should be dishwasher safe. If you have to deal with them, ashtrays can generally go in, too.
