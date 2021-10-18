WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Registered dietitian, Christie Gagnon, says the orange fruit is “packed full of vitamin A.” That’s a nutrient which can “lower the risk of developing cataracts, a common cause of blindness.”
Vitamin A also “plays an important role in forming and maintaining soft and skeletal muscle tissue, bone and mucus membranes.”
Pumpkins are also a good source of vitamin C; and this nutrient has long been associated with boosting immunity. Plus, it is a good source of potassium, which helps to contract muscles, among other things.
Consuming pumpkin could help you lose some weight, as it’s largely made up of water; it’s high in fiber, and as a bonus, pumpkins are packed with antioxidants.
Dig up more, here: (Fox)