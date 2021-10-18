      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Oct 18, 2021 @ 10:30am
Experts:  Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger and Lose Weight
Did you know that pumpkins are actually quite nutritious?  They are.

Registered dietitian, Christie Gagnon, says the orange fruit is “packed full of vitamin A.”  That’s a nutrient which can “lower the risk of developing cataracts, a common cause of blindness.”

Vitamin A also “plays an important role in forming and maintaining soft and skeletal muscle tissue, bone and mucus membranes.

Pumpkins are also a good source of vitamin C; and this nutrient has long been associated with boosting immunity.  Plus, it is a good source of potassium, which helps to contract muscles, among other things.

Consuming pumpkin could help you lose some weight, as it’s largely made up of water; it’s high in fiber, and as a bonus, pumpkins are packed with antioxidants.

  • Nutritionists say pumpkin is a very nutritious fruit you can eat as it contains high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium
  • In addition it’s also high in fiber and packed with antioxidants
