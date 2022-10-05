WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Easy, Do-Able Weight Loss Happens with these 3 Habits

Weight loss coach Gerard Hall shares his four easy habits, to help you shed pounds painlessly, while you eat what you enjoy. And these are actually do-able.

Walk 20 minutes a day, lift weights for 30 minutes three times a week, and reduce the quantity of your meals by 25%. These are changes which add up.

If you don’t have weights, lift items around the house like bags of potatoes or cans of beans.

Lastly, replace one meal per day with grilled chicken salad and fruit. “It’s going to help you reduce total calories for the day and help you be in a calorie deficit whilst keeping things tasty,” Hall said.

