WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dunkin’ Could Melt Away Stress or Shorten a Cold – But Not the Donut Kind

Feb 26, 2020 @ 10:00am
Happy woman holding donuts

It’s the bubbly kind:  Soaking.

So, dunk your brittle bones in a nice hot tub.  Mom and grandma were right about the benefits.  And it’s “no cal.” 

Studies now reveal that, when you take a hot bath, daily, for 2 months, it helps them manage stress better than prescription anxiety medication.  Soakin’ is way less expensive and readily available.

And with all the colds and flu going around, it’s good to know:   A hot bath can also cut the length of a cold.  Researchers at the New York Nasal and Sinus Center have found that soaking for 20-minutes a day, in a hot bath, can shorten a cold by four days.  That’s because viruses are heat-sensitive – so raising your core temperature helps kill them off faster.

