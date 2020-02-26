WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dunkin’ Could Melt Away Stress or Shorten a Cold – But Not the Donut Kind
Happy woman holding donuts
It’s the bubbly kind: Soaking.
So, dunk your brittle bones in a nice hot tub. Mom and grandma were right about the benefits. And it’s “no cal.”
Studies now reveal that, when you take a hot bath, daily, for 2 months, it helps them manage stress better than prescription anxiety medication. Soakin’ is way less expensive and readily available.
And with all the colds and flu going around, it’s good to know: A hot bath can also cut the length of a cold. Researchers at the New York Nasal and Sinus Center have found that soaking for 20-minutes a day, in a hot bath, can shorten a cold by four days. That’s because viruses are heat-sensitive – so raising your core temperature helps kill them off faster.