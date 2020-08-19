WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Driving with Your Windows Down Lets in 80% More Pollution

A new study reveals that driving with your windows down exposes you to more pollution – up to 80% more than using the A/C. The best thing to do when there’s heavy traffic: hit the button that makes the air inside your car recirculate.
Do you crank your car’s A/C when it’s hot out, or roll down your windows? A new study shows that A/C might be the better option when it comes to your health, especially if you live in a more urban or industrial community.
Researchers in England looked at how much pollution we’re exposed to, in our cars. And it’s up to 80% more, when you have your windows down.
Your A/C isn’t perfect either. It only filters out larger particles, while smaller ones still get in. But sitting in traffic with your windows open is worse.
The best thing to do is to hit the button which makes the air inside your car recirculate. It’s usually an outline of a car with a curved arrow inside it.
And the most important time to do it is on your morning commute, because that’s when the most cars are on the road.
