Breaking News
Stolen BMWs Crash Along I-80 Near I-47 – State Police Investigate
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Drinking May Shrink Your Brain – Even in Moderate Amounts
Mar 11, 2022 @ 1:32pm
Brain Freeze
Study: Drinking May Shrink Your Brain – Even in Moderate Amounts
Drinking one to two alcoholic drinks, each day, is not great for your brain.
University of Pennsylvania
researchers found drinking an average of one to two alcoholic drinks, each day, can be associated with not only negative changes in the gray and white matter of the brain, but also a reduction of brain volume.
The
National Institute on Aging
says our brains naturally shrink over time. But this new study suggests that alcohol consumption can accelerate size reduction, as well as result in a more rapid decline in memory, and decision-making, plus other functions.
The study had limitations. Researchers only looked at middle-aged participants of European descent; and therefore cannot prove causation. This study was also limited in that it was not focused on cumulative consumption of alcohol. The researchers only had information about how much the participants drank in the year prior to when the brain images were taken.
Study co-author Dr. Henry Kranzler adds, “
…the idea that moderate drinking promotes health appears no longer defensible. For pretty much any level of drinking, a reduction is likely to yield health benefits
.”
Get a shot of more, here: (
Fox
)
A study finds that there’s an association between drinking an average of one to two drinks per day and a decrease in brain size and volume, or an acceleration of the natural aging process
Still, researchers say the study was limited in that it online looked at middle-aged people of European descent, and that it was not focused on the cumulative consumption of alcohol as the researchers only had information on how much the participants drank in the year prior to the study
TAGS
#AlcoholConsumption
#BadDecision
#BadForYourBrain
#GreyMatter
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#MemoryLoss
#NIA
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary Premiere New CBS Reality Series
Recent Posts
A Major Poll Found Americans Are More Stressed Than Ever!
36 mins ago
Six People Remain On The Loose Following Yesterday’s High Speed Wrong Way Chase
2 hours ago
Kenny Chesney’s “Everyone She Knows” video tips its hat to women who go their own way
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On