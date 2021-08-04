      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Wear Shorts on a Plane. Here’s Why.

Aug 4, 2021 @ 10:00am
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Flight Attendant Reveals Why You Should Not Touch the Window nor Wear Shorts On A Plane

TikToker Tommy Cimato, who is a flight attendant, offers insider-advice about things you should consider while you’re on an airplane.

Do not fall asleep or lean your head on the window,” he tells his over 160,000 followers.   “You are not the only that has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands, or other things, all over the window.”

Cimato warns against wearing shorts (or a short skirt) on a flight, as well.  “It’s the same thing as the window!  You never know how clean it’s gonna be, so if you have pants, you’re gonna have less germs.”

He adds that you should flush the toilet while you’re holding a napkin, instead of your bare hands, then throw that away.  Cimato also encourages travelers to drink at least 16 ounces of water, during a flight – but better to do it during the second half of your flight, so you can use the restroom on the ground, after you land.

TAGS
#Jettiquette #Travel #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kids Now Get Fewer Bike-Linked Head Injuries - But Grown Men Get More
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - LOWER Your Expecations or RAISE Them?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Worry About a Gap on Your Resume Due to Pandemic
What’s Worse, A Lie Or A Secret?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On