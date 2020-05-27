WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Throw That Plain Envelope Away!
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home
IRS Stimulus Card Payments Arriving in Plain Envelopes
If you’ve received a pre-paid debit card with a note that it’s your federal stimulus payment, it’s legit.
The BBB says they’ve been getting a lot of calls, reporting alleged bunk cards… But the government moved the payments to cards, to get the money out faster.
Also, the IRS has noted, on its website, that the Economic Impact Payment Card will arrive to your mailbox in a plain envelope reading “Money Network Cardholder Services.”
Here’s hoping you won’t be knee deep in a dumpster hunting down your money.