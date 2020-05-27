      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Throw That Plain Envelope Away!

May 27, 2020 @ 10:00am
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home

IRS Stimulus Card Payments Arriving in Plain Envelopes

If you’ve received a pre-paid debit card with a note that it’s your federal stimulus payment, it’s legit.

The BBB says they’ve been getting a lot of calls, reporting alleged bunk cards…  But the government moved the payments to cards, to get the money out faster.

Also, the IRS has noted, on its website, that the Economic Impact Payment Card will arrive to your mailbox in a plain envelope reading “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

Here’s hoping you won’t be knee deep in a dumpster hunting down your money.

TAGS
#IRSchecks #MauraMyles #StimulusCheck #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics