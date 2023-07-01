WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Make These Grilling Mistakes – Chefs Say Do THIS

Professional Chefs Share Top Grilling Mistakes Which Wreck Your Barbecue

Are you really a grill master, if you make these barbecue mistakes?

Here are some ways you can preserve your reputation at the grill.

Be sure to preheat your grill; this prevents your food from sticking and uneven cooking.

Even before you preheat your grill, be sure to clean it. To clean it, use an oiled paper towel. Keep the grill on for 30-60 minutes after removing food, then brush off the residue. Clean your grill with an onion to season it. [See why a metal brush is not safe, below.]

Don’t overseason your meat; simply salt and pepper is enough, and maybe a squeeze of lemon juice for seafood.

Keep your grill lid closed so that the grill doesn’t cool off.

Defrost your meat, and don’t put frozen meat on the grill.

Brine your lean meat. To make a brine, combine a quarter cup of kosher salt and a quarter cup of sugar with two cups of boiling water until the granules are fully dissolved. Then stir in two cups of ice water.

It’s better to cook slowly and thoroughly, than to only quickly sear stuff at high heat.

NOTE: An emergency room doctor has taken to social media, to warn us that the bristles of a metal wire brush can potentially be swallowed – and lodge themselves inside the body. Coil brushes and aluminum foil can be used instead. One creative hack is to wipe half an onion on the grill grates, to remove stuck pieces of food.