WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Let Your Co-Worker Choose Your Lunch
This week, you might not want to let your coworker choose your lunch for you. And it may be happening without you realizing it.
People are more likely to make unhealthy lunch choices if their coworkers eat poorly as well.
A study of 6,000 workers, done at Massachusetts General Hospital, reveals that our eating patterns are shaped by our lunchtime companions – even if they are just casual acquaintances.
The findings, the researchers said, could help design new public health interventions, in cafeterias and workplaces, to encourage more wholesome lunch choices.
