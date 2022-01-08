WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do 3 Things to your Home – Your Mood Will Improve

You’ve probably spent a LOT of time inside your house in the past year or two – more than you ever expected. So what have you done to the place to make yourself happy – or at least SANE?
And with so many of us, now, working from home – or just wanting to feel DONE with work, when we get back from it – changing things up a little can really lift your spirit at home.
A new survey asked people what they do to their house to put themselves in a better mood. And the top three are:
1. Keep it clean.
2. Make sure it smells good.
3. Set the temperature so it’s comfortable.
The survey also found two-thirds of us have taken time, in the past year, to try to fix up their place, so it helps their mood.
