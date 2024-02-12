WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kill That Garlic Breath – Here’s How

Have you ever avoided garlic bread, or anything else with lots of garlic, while you’re on a date, or at an important event? Researchers from The Ohio State University have found that there is one other food (or ingredient) which combats garlic breath: whole milk plain yogurt.

The fats and proteins found in that yogurt are effective, they’ve learned, when it comes to neutralizing the offensive smell. Greek yogurt is likely the most effective; and adding bits of fruit does not seem to have any effect.

Other foods which help keep your breath fresh include milk, lettuce, and apples.

“With apples, we have always said to eat them immediately,” study author Sheryl Barringer said. “The same with yogurt is presumed to be the case—have your garlic and eat the yogurt right away.”

Here’s how I kill garlic breath: I don’t eat it, at all. [Did you know that Queen Elizabeth would not allow it at her royal table, for any occasion?]

