WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clothes Shrunk, or Too Tight? Here’s How to Unshrink Them
Have your clothes gotten tight, thanks to “pandemic pounds,” or maybe they have just shrunk? They might actually have shrunk in the wash. If so, you don’t have to pack them in the donation bin just yet.
A simple laundry hack can get them back to the proper shape. According to a viral video, making the rounds on TikTok, all you need is some warm water and hair conditioner. Soak for 30 minutes, wring out, then hang to dry.
Drew Westervelt, CEO of laundry detergent company HEX Performance, says this trick will work… But make sure to thoroughly rinse, otherwise, you could attract more dirt, bacteria, and odors from the residue.