WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Burn 100 Calories with No Equipment? Yep. Here’s How.
It’s cold now, but eventually things will start to warm up; so, if you want to learn some quick ways to “up your fitness game,” there is one thing you can do, now, to start burning calories.
Try: Walking. It’s a quick and easy way to get moving. Walking a mile can burn up to 100 calories – with no equipment, nor gym membership.
Kate Pfeifer, an ACE-certified personal trainer, says, “For the average person, walking one mile would burn around seven calories per minute. So, if walking one mile takes you 15 minutes; you will burn approximately 105 calories.”
