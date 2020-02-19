      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Burn 100 Calories with No Equipment? Yep. Here’s How.

Feb 18, 2020 @ 7:50pm

It’s cold now, but eventually things will start to warm up; so, if you want to learn some quick ways to “up your fitness game,” there is one thing you can do, now, to start burning calories.

Try:  Walking.  It’s a quick and easy way to get moving.  Walking a mile can burn up to 100 calories – with no equipment, nor gym membership.

Kate Pfeifer, an ACE-certified personal trainer, says, “For the average person, walking one mile would burn around seven calories per minute.  So, if walking one mile takes you 15 minutes; you will burn approximately 105 calories.”

