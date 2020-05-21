      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Beat Your Excuse – Before You Even Use It

May 21, 2020 @ 10:00am

The Average Person Comes Up with 2,190 Excuses a Year to Avoid Doing Stuff

On an average day, how many times do you AVOID doing things?  A new poll found the average American comes up with six excuses a day for avoiding stuff.  That’s 2,190 excuses a year.  So, if we know our own “cop-out,” before we even say it, we can address it and move forward.

Here are the five most common go-to excuses we like to use . . .

1.  “I’m too tired.”

2.  “I can’t really afford it.”

3.  “I don’t have enough time.”

4.  “It’s too much of a hassle.”

5.  “I forgot.”

The survey also asked people to name the top situations which seem to require an excuse.

The most common things that need an excuse are:  not wanting to run errands, not wanting to exercise, not wanting to eat healthy, and stuff related to social events – like skipping them, or showing up late.

See the full story, here:  SWNS

