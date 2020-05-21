WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Beat Your Excuse – Before You Even Use It
The Average Person Comes Up with 2,190 Excuses a Year to Avoid Doing Stuff
On an average day, how many times do you AVOID doing things? A new poll found the average American comes up with six excuses a day for avoiding stuff. That’s 2,190 excuses a year. So, if we know our own “cop-out,” before we even say it, we can address it and move forward.
Here are the five most common go-to excuses we like to use . . .
1. “I’m too tired.”
2. “I can’t really afford it.”
3. “I don’t have enough time.”
4. “It’s too much of a hassle.”
5. “I forgot.”
The survey also asked people to name the top situations which seem to require an excuse.
The most common things that need an excuse are: not wanting to run errands, not wanting to exercise, not wanting to eat healthy, and stuff related to social events – like skipping them, or showing up late.
See the full story, here: SWNS