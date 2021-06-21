WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are Plant-Based Meats Actually Good for You? Yes. Here’s Why.

Plant-based meats are pretty trendy, but are they nutritious? The U.S. National Institutes of Health says that, overall, the answer is yes.
In a new study, they found the imitation meats to be a good source of fiber, folate, and iron; as they contain less saturated fat than ground beef.
But they also found the meat alternatives have less protein, zinc, and vitamin B12, as well as lots of salt.
Lead researcher Lisa Harnack, with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, says, “Food companies should work to optimize the nutritional quality of their products especially with respect to the amount of salt and other sodium-containing ingredients used in formulating veggie burgers and other plant-based ground beef alternative products.”
Devour more, here: (UPI)