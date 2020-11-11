WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today
That picture is my own family. Hey, it’s Mo. What better day than Veterans Day, to learn more about why we honor our military on this day, and what we can do to support those who protect us and our American freedom?
Big thanks to Parent Map for sharing these great ways to honor Veterans Day, to instill respect in our next generations and to educate our littles about the history and importance of this occasion.
- Support your local VA Center – like Hines VA in Maywood. They are always in need of donations (like new packages of toothbrushes, underwear, washcloths, soap, etc.) to support their Extended Care vets, who rely on our support. Visit here, to see the list and connect with the amazing staff at Hines VA. They took care of my Dad, through his cancer battle, till it’s bitter end… and they do an outstanding job.
- Talk as a family. Talk to your children about why we honor our veterans. Learning the history of Veterans Day can help. Do they know that this was originally “Armistice Day” – 11/11/1918 – the day when weapons were stilled, at the end of World War One (“The War to End All Wars” – unfortunately, that would not be the case, as we learned from WWII and beyond)? Perhaps discuss recent American wars, and the effects upon our country.
- Support veterans and current military in your community. Try visiting a wounded veteran in the hospital (see Hines VA, above), either by delivering a meal or care package or by volunteering. If you know a veteran, offer your services. Maybe help with home repairs (do they need something fixed or shoveled or mowed?) by sharing your legal or financial expertise (how can your personal and professional background help them?). Volunteer with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
- Support veteran and military families. When soldiers leave to protect our country, they sacrifice many things, including time spent with their families. Even when they do return, they may be dealing with the aftereffects of war, which can, in turn, affect their partners and children. This year, support a veteran by supporting their family.Try volunteering to babysit so the parents can have a night out together, or deliver a meal for the entire family to enjoy. You can even round up the neighborhood and each find ways to support a local veteran’s family with acts of kindness. By supporting a veteran’s family, you’re showing respect for all the sacrifices they make.
- Say thank you – in a way that doesn’t make anyone feel uncomfortable. The simplest way to show support is by saying thank you. Veterans sacrifice time with their families, risk their lives and risk their mental health in order to protect our country and freedom. While soldiers don’t sign up with the gratitude of others on their minds, it’s nice to hear the community’s appreciation.
- Send a thank you with a letter or a card to active deployed service members. Or send one to an elderly veteran – perhaps through the National World War II Museum, or one of the others dedicated to specific wars. It is a pure and simple way to show a veteran and their family your support. These two words could change their entire day and make them feel proud to be a veteran.