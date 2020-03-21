WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 3 Ways to Stay Positive During Corona-Crisis

IT’S ALL ABOUT GRATITUDE. 🙂
Though we’re all isolating ourselves, and waiting for a pandemic breakthrough, there’s a lot to be thankful for in our lives.
Here are three things you can do to stay positive . . .
1. Enjoy the small things. Like the ability to sleep in if you’re out of work, the smell of freshly-brewed coffee, or the feel of a warm shower on your back. They’re things you may have taken for granted in the past. But National Today reminds us that they can still boost your serotonin (happy hormone), improve your mood, and make you feel calm.
2. Strengthen your connections. If you’re locked down at home with your family, it’s a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with them. Play board games, look them in the eyes, have long conversations with them, and so on. Or Cosmopolitan suggests you reach out to your loved ones on the phone or FaceTime.
Doing things that make you feel close to other people can boost your oxytocin (good stress hormone) and lower your cortisol (bad stress hormone) levels, which can improve your overall stress levels, according to The Guardian.
3. Look for the good in others. For every story about people physically fighting over toilet paper, there are GOOD stories out there too, like people helping their elderly neighbors, or leaving huge tips at restaurants, before they close.