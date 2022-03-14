      Weather Alert

Work on Cass Street Bridge To Begin March 28th

Mar 14, 2022 @ 10:30am

 The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the Cass Street (U.S. 30) bridge, over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, March 28.

To complete the work, Cass Street will be reduced from three lanes to one between Joliet and Bluff streets. The project consists of repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel that are expected to be completed in about a month.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

