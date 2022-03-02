Weather Alert
Work from Home? You ‘Are More Likely to Be Spied Upon’ by your Boss
Mar 2, 2022 @ 1:30pm
If You Work from Home You ‘Are More Likely to Be Spied Upon’ by your Boss
If you’re still working from home, could your boss be spying on you?
The
Trades Union Congress
(TUC), in the UK, says 60-percent of workers reported being subject to some form of technological surveillance and monitoring at their current or most recent job, a number seven percent higher than in 2021.
Workplace surveillance tech reportedly took off during the pandemic; as employers shifted to more remote forms of work. These may include monitoring of emails and files, webcams on work computers, tracking of when and how much a worker is typing, and tracking calls and movements made by workers.
As a result, the TUC now calls for an Employment Bill, which would include the right to disconnect, as well as digital rights to improve transparency around the use of surveillance technology.
The government, there, has responded to the report, by saying it is wholeheartedly committed to improving and upholding workers’ rights.
(
Metro.co.uk
)
A British union reports that 60-percent of workers reports being subject to some form of technological surveillance and monitoring at their current or most recent job, up from 53 percent who said the same in 2021
