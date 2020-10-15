Work Continues Around the Will County Courthouse
More construction is taking place around the Will County Courthouse. On Saturday, October 17th and October 24 the four streets surrounding the new Will County Courthouse; Jefferson St., N. Joliet, W. Washington and N. Ottawa St will be resurfaced and the roads will be open to traffic while work is taking place. During the week in between electrical work is being installed and workers will be present. Drivers should use caution and obey all posted traffic signs.