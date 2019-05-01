According to a new study, women who live in a home surrounded by plants or an area with heavy vegetation live longer.
The study found that women with more plants have a 12% longer life span and even better mental health than those without plants or areas without vegetation.
The study was conducted for eight years before researchers released their findings. Read more from Urban Organic Gardner here.
Women Who Surround Themselves With THIS… Live Longer
According to a new study, women who live in a home surrounded by plants or an area with heavy vegetation live longer.