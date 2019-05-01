Women Who Surround Themselves With THIS… Live Longer
By Roy Gregory
|
May 1, 2019 @ 6:41 AM

According to a new study, women who live in a home surrounded by plants or an area with heavy vegetation live longer.
The study found that women with more plants have a 12% longer life span and even better mental health than those without plants or areas without vegetation.
The study was conducted for eight years before researchers released their findings. Read more from Urban Organic Gardner here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Flooding Closures, Airline Delays This Is the Average Age of the American Couch 7-Eleven Launches Beer Delivery Ducks shut down Splash Mountain. Is this the hot new wedding trend of 2019? Carrie’s Newborn is not all that excited about her day job. See the Pic.
Comments