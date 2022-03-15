Weather Alert
Maura Myles
Pink Team Blue Team
Women Are Marrying… Themselves? Yep. Here’s Why.
Mar 15, 2022 @ 11:30am
(AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
Women Are Marrying… Themselves?
These days some women are choosing to marry themselves.
Insider
reports that “
sologamy
,” or marrying oneself, is on the rise among women; who are looking to solidify their commitment to themselves.
And it’s not just symbolic: Women are proposing to themselves, and throwing elaborate weddings, with all the trimmings.
Some experts have suggested that the pandemic may be partly responsible for more interest in self-partnership… really, self-reliance.
Psychologist Ieva Kubiliute explains, “
With increased time spent at home alone, individuals have opted for new methods to appreciate themselves and enhance self-compassion
.”
InsideHook
points out that the practice seems to reflect the value of independence, which ultimately seems like a good thing.
There’s more bliss, here: (
InsideHook
)
A new trend has emerged in which women are marrying themselves, completely with elaborate weddings with all the trimmings
Some experts think the trend stems from the pandemic, and many people spending time at home, alone
