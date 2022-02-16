      Weather Alert

Woman Vows: Quit Fast Food – She Found a McDonald’s Burger from 2017

Feb 16, 2022 @ 10:00am
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

…And it looked the same as the day she bought it.

Megan Condry purchased a cheeseburger from McDonalds, back in 2017; and she conducted an experiment – whether she meant to or not.

Megan put the cheeseburger in the back of her closet.  The 41-year-old didn’t touched it for five years.

While she was going through holiday decorations, Megan found the bag, opened it, and couldn’t believe her eyes.

McDonalds says their patties contain ‘no preservatives or fillers.’

Other than having hardened a bit, the burger looked the same as the day she bought it.

“After seeing the results of her experiment, Megan has vowed never to eat McDonalds again; and has even ditched fast food altogether, in a bid to lose weight,” says one reporter.

