Woman Uses GrubHub Order to Save Herself from Hostage Situation

The 24-year-old was held captive by a man in her home. But she was able to order delivery from The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, New York, with a chilling message: Call the police.
The restaurant alerted police; and the suspect was arrested.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her physical ailments. The traumatic incident will likely require some psychological help, as well.
The owner of the restaurant has stated that she is proud of her staff, for the way they handled this dangerous situation.
